Judge urges NSLSA panel lawyers not to accept gifts 

Published: 29th May 2018 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOHIMA: Judge of Gauhati High Court, Justice L S Jamir today called upon panel lawyers under the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) not to accept any gift for their services rendered to the legally needy people.

"Panel lawyers under NSLSA should represent the needy and downtrodden and provide them free legal services," Justice Jamir said while addressing a NSLSA organised refreshers training for panel lawyers here.

Panel lawyers are the hope for the underprivileged group, he said while calling upon them to understand the problems of the needy so as to make strong submission before the court for deliverance of justice.

"Panel lawyers play an indispensable role in carrying out the activities of the legal services authority and they act as catalyst between the people and the law," he said.

Justice Jamir, who is also the executive chairman of NSLSA, expressed hope that the training would help provide better knowledge to the panel lawyers towards extending better legal services for the underprivileged section of the society.

Member Secretary of NSLSA, Mezivolu T Therieh delivering the keynote address said the two days refreshers training aims to increase the capacity of the panel lawyers in order to render competent and quality legal services.

