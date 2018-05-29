Home Nation

Kairana bypolls: After EVM fiasco, ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav demands next polls on ballot paper

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it was a conspiracy by BJP to influence the bypolls in Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur.

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Sticking to his earlier demand for returning back to the traditional ballot paper system in the future elections in the country, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it was a conspiracy by BJP to influence the bypolls in Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur.

"Our charges against the EVMs have been vindicated during the Kairana and Noorpur bypolls and now all parties should come together for pressing the demand for return in the traditional ballot papers," he said.

Addressing a press conference here after payment by his tribute to late prime minister Choudhury Charan Singh on his death anniversary on Tuesday, Yadav said very soon he will meet the opposition leaders about the EVM fiasco.

Targeting the BJP, the SP president said,"the ruling party after holding Prime minister road show and Ganga bathing of Yogi Adityanath in Haridwar hatched conspiracy through EVMs in Kairana and Noorpur.

"Though BJP was also alleging malfunctioning of the EVMs, he said with questioning that the BJP leaders could not say why the EVMs in the opposition dominated area were faulty while in other places it was working.

He said there would be repolling in Kairana and Noorpur but still there would be question always asked how can EVNs malfunction due to hot weather.

"Can anyone believe that these EVMs did not work due to hot weather in the place in the opposition belt," he remarked.

Yadav, who confirmed that he will contest the Lok Sabha polls though the seat is not finalised, said there is no dispute over the alliance with BSP or other opposition parties in the 2019 LS polls.

"We give all respect to every party and it's leader," he said while reacting to the statement of Mayawati, who said that alliance will happen only on getting respectable seats.

The SP president said he along with his father moved the Apex court over vacating of this bungalow as they do not have any residence in Lucknow.

"We have just sort more time to vacate and nothing else," he said while disclosing that his house near CM's residence is under construction.

