Home Nation

Kummanam Rajasekharan sworn in as Mizoram Governor amid protests

After capturing power in the rest of the Northeast, the BJP has now set its sights on Mizoram with Rajasekharan as the Governor.

Published: 29th May 2018 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP Chief Kummanam Rajasekharan(File Photo)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Kummanam Rajasekharan was on Tuesday sworn in as the 18th Governor of Mizoram amidst protests by some organisations in the Christian-majority state which branded him a radical Hindu.

Rajasekharan had earlier served the BJP’s Kerala unit as its chief and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a pracharak. He replaced Lt Gen (retired) Nirbhay Sharma.

Two organisations – Global Council of Indian Christians (GCIC) and People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) – feared Rajasekharan would not be able to act impartially in the gubernatorial post given his lineage to BJP-RSS.

Soon after his swearing-in, the PRISM hoisted black flags at its office in Mizoram capital Aizawl as a mark of protest.

“Ours is a Christian state and he is an RSS activist who is actively involved in various Hindu organisations. He is like a politician and we have Assembly election this year. We have no doubt that his appointment is an election tactic of the BJP…

“He is a threat for us as we will contest the election. If he is there, the BJP will surely use him in its favour. We have seen how the BJP used Governors across the Northeast post-election,” PRISM president Vanlalruata told The New Indian Express. 

PRISM was an influential anti-corruption organisation until turning into a political party.

The GCIC said the Christians were feeling disturbed as a “hardcore Hindutva fundamentalist” had been appointed as the Governor of a state where 87 per cent of the people were Christians. It alleged that the appointment of Rajasekharan, “who has a long questionable track record”, was aimed at creating disharmony in the state.

Assembly election in Mizoram is expected by the year-end. After capturing power in the rest of the Northeast, the BJP has now set its sights on Mizoram where the Congress has been in power for two terms. The saffron party, which is trying to grow in the state, is buoyed by its success in the recently-held Chakma Autonomous District Council election. The party bagged five of the 19 seats, one less than the Congress’s six. Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) had won eight seats. Prior to this, the BJP had never won a seat in any election in the hill state.

The BJP is pinning hopes on capitalizing on the anti-incumbency wave against Congress. The party is likely to align with MNF, which is a constituent in non-Congress North East Democratic Alliance where the BJP calls the shots.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kummanam Rajasekharan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao