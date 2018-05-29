Home Nation

Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote urges CM Devendra Fadnavis to waive taxes on diesel supplied to MSRTC

Transport Minister Diwakar Raote has urged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to waive various taxes on diesel.

Published: 29th May 2018 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote (File | PTI)

By UNI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to waive various taxes on diesel which was supplied to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in view of continuous hike of prices of diesel resulting in incurring heavy losses.

In a letter written to Mr Fadnavis on Monday, copies of which were released with media, Mr Raote said there was Rs 400 crore per annum additional burden on the head of MSRTC due to the hike in prices of diesel resulting in hurdle for wage revision of employees of MSRTC which was due.

Hence, he wrote the letter to Mr Fadnavis to waive taxes which were imposed by state government on diesel, he said, adding he had already indicated about the hike of fares after the first week of June.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra Devendra Fadanvis MSRTC Diwakar Raote

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Priyanka Chopra in Dior. | Instagram
Why are Peecee and Abhishek refusing to work with each other?
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao