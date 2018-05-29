Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote urges CM Devendra Fadnavis to waive taxes on diesel supplied to MSRTC

By UNI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to waive various taxes on diesel which was supplied to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in view of continuous hike of prices of diesel resulting in incurring heavy losses.

In a letter written to Mr Fadnavis on Monday, copies of which were released with media, Mr Raote said there was Rs 400 crore per annum additional burden on the head of MSRTC due to the hike in prices of diesel resulting in hurdle for wage revision of employees of MSRTC which was due.

Hence, he wrote the letter to Mr Fadnavis to waive taxes which were imposed by state government on diesel, he said, adding he had already indicated about the hike of fares after the first week of June.