Meet the man who fought in Supreme Court for the Bungalow eviction order to former Uttar Pradesh CMs

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Supreme Court order for eviction of government bungalows by ex-CMs is actually the result of a long drawn battle of over a decade which NGO, Lok Prahari, had been fighting since 2004.

According to SN Shukla, retd IAS officer of 1967 batch and also a member of Lok Prahari, the NGO had in 2016 challenged the amendments made by erstwhile Akhilesh Yadav government to the 'UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981'.

It had also challenged another UP law of 2016 called 'The Allotment of Houses under Control of the Estate Department Bill-2016' to regulate the allotment of government accommodations to trusts, journalists, political parties, speaker and deputy speaker of legislative assembly, judicial officers and government officials.

“This was our first petition as we thought that the CMs who are the custodian of the public property should never use the government palatial bungalows for his own personal use even after demitting the office,” says SN Shukla while talking to TNIE.

He adds: “We were lucky that the SC delivered a favourable judgement on the petition. The justice was a bit delayed but not denied.”

Lok Prahari was formed in 2003 by a bunch of retired IAS officers.

“We take up issues of national and state importance only. Our first petition was related to government bungalows. Actually, 1996 DN Mittal, secretary, Vidhan Sabha, had filed a petition in Allahabad HC in 1996 former CMs were not entitled to govt accommodation. Then there were no government orders in this regard.,” says Shukla.

He adds that in 1997, the then state government issued non-statutory rules by an executive order. The validity of that order was also challenged through the petition in the High Court, Lucknow bench which was disposed of the petition without deciding the validity of the rules.

On noticing it in 2004, Lok Prahari challenged the validity of those rules in the SC. The petition kept pending in apex court for about 12 years. In 2016 first order came on the first petition followed by the latest one on May 7, 2018.

Lok Pahari's second petition pertains to disqualification upon conviction which means that those who have been convicted in any case can’t continue to be the member of legislature. It saw three MPs losing their membership including Lalu yadav, Rashid Masood and Jagdish Sharma in 2013. In 2016, the judgement mandating that candidates will have to declare the source of their income also was one of its pleas.