Home Nation

Meet the man who fought in Supreme Court for the Bungalow eviction order to former Uttar Pradesh CMs

SN Shukla, retd IAS officer of 1967 batch and a member of NGO Lok Prahari, tells The New Indian Express how he and his team won a long-drawn battle with passion.

Published: 29th May 2018 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

SN Shukla, retired IAS officer, and general secretary, Lok Prahari. (EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Supreme Court order for eviction of government bungalows by ex-CMs is actually the result of a long drawn battle of over a decade which NGO, Lok Prahari, had been fighting since 2004.

According to SN Shukla, retd IAS officer of 1967 batch and also a member of Lok Prahari, the NGO had in 2016 challenged the amendments made by erstwhile Akhilesh Yadav government to the 'UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981'.

It had also challenged another UP law of 2016 called 'The Allotment of Houses under Control of the Estate Department Bill-2016' to regulate the allotment of government accommodations to trusts, journalists, political parties, speaker and deputy speaker of legislative assembly, judicial officers and government officials.

“This was our first petition as we thought that the CMs who are the custodian of the public property should never use the government palatial bungalows for his own personal use even after demitting the office,” says SN Shukla while talking to TNIE.

He adds: “We were lucky that the SC delivered a favourable judgement on the petition. The justice was a bit delayed but not denied.”

Lok Prahari was formed in 2003 by a bunch of retired IAS officers.

“We take up issues of national and state importance only. Our first petition was related to government bungalows. Actually, 1996 DN Mittal, secretary, Vidhan Sabha, had filed a petition in Allahabad HC in 1996 former CMs were not entitled to govt accommodation. Then there were no government  orders in this regard.,” says Shukla.

He adds that in 1997, the then state government issued non-statutory rules by an executive order. The validity of that order was also challenged through the petition in the High Court, Lucknow bench which was disposed of the petition without deciding the validity of the rules.

On noticing it in 2004, Lok Prahari challenged the validity of those rules in the SC. The petition kept pending in apex court for about 12 years. In 2016 first order came on the first petition followed by the latest one on May 7, 2018.

Lok Pahari's second petition pertains to disqualification upon conviction which means that those who have been convicted in any case can’t continue to be the member of legislature. It saw three MPs losing their membership including Lalu yadav, Rashid Masood and Jagdish Sharma in 2013. In 2016, the judgement mandating that candidates will have to declare the source of their income also was one of its pleas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court SN Shukla Lok Prahari Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao