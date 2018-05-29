Home Nation

Mob thrashes temple manager for molesting minor in Haryana

The temple authorities tried to downplay this matter but the mob thrashed the manager after stripping him down to his underwear.

Published: 29th May 2018 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By ANI

YAMUNANAGAR: Locals thrashed a temple manager for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Haryana's Yamunanagar city.

The Manager of Yamunanagar's Shani Mandir temple's committee was thrashed and was stripped down to his underwear by people after he allegedly molested the girl, who was working in the temple, on pretext of checking after he leveled allegations of theft against her.

"I was molested as he (temple manager) alleged me for stealing the temple keys," said the victim.

The temple authorities tried to downplay this matter but the mob thrashed the manager after stripping him down to his underwear.

"Investigation has been started after the girl had lodged a complaint of the man who molested her," said Station House Officer, Yamunanagar, Om Prakash.

The accused is yet to be arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haryana Haryana molestation Haryana minor molestation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Priyanka Chopra in Dior. | Instagram
Why are Peecee and Abhishek refusing to work with each other?
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao