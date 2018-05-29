Mob thrashes temple manager for molesting minor in Haryana

By ANI

YAMUNANAGAR: Locals thrashed a temple manager for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Haryana's Yamunanagar city.

The Manager of Yamunanagar's Shani Mandir temple's committee was thrashed and was stripped down to his underwear by people after he allegedly molested the girl, who was working in the temple, on pretext of checking after he leveled allegations of theft against her.

"I was molested as he (temple manager) alleged me for stealing the temple keys," said the victim.

The temple authorities tried to downplay this matter but the mob thrashed the manager after stripping him down to his underwear.

"Investigation has been started after the girl had lodged a complaint of the man who molested her," said Station House Officer, Yamunanagar, Om Prakash.

The accused is yet to be arrested.