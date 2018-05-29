Home Nation

Naxals allegedly gun down man in Jharkhand

The victim identified as 'munshi' Sanjay Sao of Kita village was supervising road construction work when a group of motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire at him.

Published: 29th May 2018 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LATEHAR (JHARKHAND): An employee of a company, engaged in road construction in the area, was shot dead allegedly by naxals at Kita village in Latehar district, police said.

The victim has been identified as 'munshi' Sanjay Sao, a resident of Kita village.

Sao was supervising road construction work when a group of motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire at him yesterday, the police said.

Sao took shelter in an under-construction toilet even after he was shot at, but the naxals fired at him again killing him on the spot, the police said.

The victim received five bullet injuries while another person accompanying him managed to escape, the police said.

Superintendent of Police, Prasant Anand, who rushed to the spot said prima facie, the incident seemed to be the handiwork of a naxal group, for the want of levy.

The company was engaged in building a road between Brahmani to Soans at a estimated cost of Rs 3.98 crore.

A hunt was launched to apprehend the culprits involved in the incident, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
shot dead Naxals Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Autorickshaw driver's daughter scores 98 percentile in GSEB SSC exams
IIT Delhi moves court for naming Metro Station FIITJEE-IIT
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao