Naxals allegedly gun down man in Jharkhand

By PTI

LATEHAR (JHARKHAND): An employee of a company, engaged in road construction in the area, was shot dead allegedly by naxals at Kita village in Latehar district, police said.

The victim has been identified as 'munshi' Sanjay Sao, a resident of Kita village.

Sao was supervising road construction work when a group of motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire at him yesterday, the police said.

Sao took shelter in an under-construction toilet even after he was shot at, but the naxals fired at him again killing him on the spot, the police said.

The victim received five bullet injuries while another person accompanying him managed to escape, the police said.

Superintendent of Police, Prasant Anand, who rushed to the spot said prima facie, the incident seemed to be the handiwork of a naxal group, for the want of levy.

The company was engaged in building a road between Brahmani to Soans at a estimated cost of Rs 3.98 crore.

A hunt was launched to apprehend the culprits involved in the incident, he added.