New railway app to tell if wait-listed ticket could get confirmed

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: starting today, whenever you book a waitlisted or RAC ticket, you will be able to figure out the chances of it getting confirmed. Go, check out the ‘waitlist prediction’ feature of the revamped IRCTC app that will go live on Tuesday. The new feature will help you make informed decision on whether to look for other options of travel. It could also cut down on the number of waitlisted tickets.

The new app will run in parallel to the old one for 15 days after which all accounts will be migrated to the former.According to Railway Board member (traffic) Mohd Jamshed, the new feature will allow waitlist prediction but its accuracy in real terms could vary. E-ticketing accounts for 60 per cent of overall reserved tickets of Railways.

“One can predict the chances of a waitlisted or RAC ticket getting confirmed on the basis of historical booking trends of the last two years. The new website will reduce waitlisted tickets as passengers will have ample opportunity to look for trains and plan their journey in advance,” he said.

The new app offers different filters for departure/arrival time, class, train and quota. It also has a user-friendly layout for modification of journey detail, availability lookup for other days and fare break-up.

“The existing user interface requires one to log in at the first instance itself. In the new user interface, the user can search trains and check seat availability without logging in. The user can also change the font size throughout the website,” said Mukesh Nigam, managing director, Centre for Railway Information Systems.