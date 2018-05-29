Nipah virus scare: One more patient with fever admitted to Kolkata Hospital after his return from Kerala

By UNI

KOLKATA: One more patient with mysterious fever, suspected to be infected by Nipah virus, was today admitted to ID Hospital in Beliaghata here.

The fresh case is reported just a day after two other patients from Murshidabad, feared to be with the deadly infection, were kept in the isolation ward, official sources said.

Twenty-year-old Rajesh Mondal, who returned to his home in Domkol, Murshidabad, nearly after three months from Kerala, had been suffering from high temperature for the past five days, the relatives who took the patient to government-owned only such hospital here said.

"We had taken him to Domkol hospital, then to Baharampur and finally here after consultation with the medics there," they said.

Rajesh had been in Kerala as a daily wage labour.

Before Rajesh, two other patients from Murshidad district - Safiqul and Asik were admitted with mysterious fever and have been kept in isolation ward under mosquito net and with masks.

The duo had also returned from Kelara.

The medical tests on the two patients were yet to completed to ascertain the causes of their fever, sources have informed.