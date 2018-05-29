Passenger's body found in train's toilet, over two days after his death

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a tragic incident, the body of a passenger was recovered from a toilet of a train, more than two days after he had passed away, officials said today.

Sanjay Agarwal was travelling from Kanpur to Tundla in the Patna-Kota Express on May 24.

Soon after boarding the train, he had called his wife from the toilet and told her that he was feeling uneasy, after which she couldn't reach him.

"She called the railway personnel and we started looking for him everywhere. The train had reached Kota and started the return journey to Patna after a gap of 40 minutes.

"The body was finally recovered on May 27 from coach number S1 in Patna," a railway official said.

Agarwal's wife had given the wrong train number, officials said, adding that instead of 13239, she had said the train number was 13237, which caused the delay in finding Agarwal's body.

"She had also said her husband was in an air-conditioned coach, while he was travelling in a sleeper coach," a railway official said.