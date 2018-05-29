Home Nation

Political parties yet to respond to law panel on simultaneous polls

 No major political party, including the ruling BJP, has responded to the Law Commission’s call for views on holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: No major political party, including the ruling BJP, has responded to the Law Commission’s call for views on holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls, a proposal pushed by the government. According to sources, the Law Commission has not received any feedback on its ‘working paper’ on holding simultaneous polls from a single recognised national political party. No response has come from any of the seven national political parties and 59 state parties. May 8 was the last date of submitting a response. The BJP, Congress, CPI, CPI-M, Trinamool Congress, BSP and NCP are the national parties recognised by the Election Commission (EC).

However, the commission has received responses from some prominent people, including Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and former chief election commissioner HS Brahma. Narayanasamy is of the view that simultaneous polls cannot be held without amending the Constitution. Brahma is in favour of the idea of holding the elections together, sources said. As reported by TNIE on April 11, the draft report has recommended holding simultaneous elections in two phases, beginning from 2019.

The draft report states that the second phase of simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and state assemblies can take place in 2024. The document has proposed amending the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act to shorten or extend the terms of state legislative assemblies to effect the move. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revived the debate on holding simultaneous polls soon after coming to power in May 2014. President Ram Nath Kovind backed the idea in his joint address to both houses of Parliament to mark the start of the budget session this year.
 

