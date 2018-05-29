RSS organisation of nationalists, not Pakistan's ISI: Gadkari on Pranab accepting invite 

Home Nation

Gadkari, the Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur, also said the RSS was not Pakistan's ISI but an organisation of nationalists.

Published: 29th May 2018

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI file photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari today welcomed former President Pranab Mukherjee's decision to accept an invitation to attend an RSS event, saying it is a "good start" and "political untouchability" is not good.

Mukherjee has been invited to be the chief guest at the valedictory function of Sangh Shiksha Varg -- a training camp for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteers -- at its headquarters in Nagpur.

The event is to be held on June 7 and a senior RSS functionary had said yesterday that Mukherjee has accepted the invitation.

"Mukherjee's acceptance of the invitation is a good start. Political untouchability is not good," Gadkari told reporters here when asked about reported reservations in the Congress over the former President accepting the RSS invite.

Even though there has been no official reaction from the Congress on Mukherjee's decision, several party leaders have expressed surprise over the development.

