Shimla water crisis: HC orders suspension of constructions

By UNI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday ordered a suspension of all construction activities in the town besides directing the Indian Army to stop drinking water wastage on Golf course.

A Division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Ajay Mohan Goyal directed the Shimla MC to impose ban on all types of construction activities at least for a week.

The bench said that SMC and district administration should ask the Army to stop wasting drinking water on Golf course and install portable water ATMs in town.

''To deal with an emergency situation like fire, keep sufficient stock and MC should update on websites regularly about distribution schedule of water".

HC directed the Officers to make effort to receive all call regarding the query about the water supply system.

Meanwhile, Former Deputy Mayor Tekinder Singh Panwer said that small piecemeal intervention would not help to sort out this big problem and Leapfrog action should have been taken.

''The money is there but the execution is slow for fetching water from a perennial source. As come summers the situation would further worsen".

The impact of climate change is also vividly evident as there is little snow, more rain but in short span moreover, water is hardly retained.