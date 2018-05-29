Home Nation

Tension in Uttar Pradesh village as Dalit girl elopes with lover

Villagers of Bhalwa have threatened to launch an agitation on June 2 if the girl was not traced immediately.

Published: 29th May 2018 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 12:11 PM

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Tension prevailed in Bhalwa village of the district after a Dalit girl eloped with a man from another community recently, the police said today.

Circle Officer S K S Pratap said the villagers have threatened to launch an agitation on June 2 if the girl was not traced immediately.

A panchayat was convened at the Ravidas Temple here yesterday wherein the locals pressed for finding out the whereabouts of the missing girl.

The police have registered an FIR against the girl's reported lover and his family members.

Pratap said security has been tightened in the village.

