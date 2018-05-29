Three arrested in Goregaon Technic Plus building fire incident

By ANI

GOREGAON: Three people have been arrested on Monday in connection with the fire that broke out at Technic Plus at Goregaon (west).

Those arrested have been sent to judicial custody until 11 June.

Further, the death toll in the fire that took place on Sunday rose to four.

Ten people have been reported to be injured, out of which two were found to be unconscious inside a lift.

A case has been registered by the police and further investigation is underway.