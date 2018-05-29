Home Nation

Visit to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia to boost India's Act East Policy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PTI

NEW DELHI: On the eve of his visit to Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India had a robust strategic partnership with all the three countries and his visit would provide a further boost to the country's Act East Policy.

In Singapore, he will deliver the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security meet, on June 1.

"This will be the first time that an Indian Prime Minister would deliver this address. It would be an opportunity to articulate India's point of view on regional security issues and maintenance of peace and stability in the region," he said.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, the prime minister said he would be in Jakarta on Tuesday on the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

"This is my first visit to Indonesia as Prime Minister. I am looking forward to my discussions with President Widodo on 30 May, as also to our joint interaction with the India-Indonesia CEOs Forum. I will also address the Indian community in Indonesia," he said.

He said India and Indonesia enjoyed strong and friendly ties and shared deep historical and civilisational linkages.

"Both countries are multi-ethnic, multi-religious, plural and open societies. I am confident that my visit to Indonesia will create greater synergy between Asia's two largest democracies and further elevate our bilateral ties," he said.

He said, on May 31, on his way to Singapore, he will make a brief halt in Malaysia to congratulate the new Malaysian leadership and looks forward to meet Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

"In Singapore, I will be focusing on enhancing India-Singapore partnership in areas of Fintech, skill development, urban planning and artificial intelligence. Singapore entities have become major partners with India in areas like urban development, planning, smart cities and infrastructure development. My visit in Singapore presents an opportunity for both countries to engage further," he said.

On 31 May, Modi will visit the India-Singapore enterprise and innovation exhibition and will also address a business and community event followed by a roundtable meeting with select top CEOs of Singapore to discuss business and investment opportunities.

On June 1, the prime minister will call on Singapore President Halimah Yacob and hold delegation level talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee (Hsien Loong).

"(I) am looking forward to my visit to the Nanyang Technological University where I would interact with young students," he said.

Later in the evening, he will deliver the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue.

On June 2, he will unveil a plaque at Clifford Pier, where Gandhiji's ashes were immersed in sea on March 27, 1948.

He would also visit some places of worship that have civilisational linkages with India.

"The last element of my programme would be a visit to the Changi Naval Base in Singapore where I will visit the Indian Naval Ship INS Satpura and interact with officers and sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy."

"I am confident that my visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore will provide a further boost to our Act East Policy and enhance our relations and engagements with all the three countries," he said.

