Weapons illegally bought online seized in Maharashtra; four held 

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The city police's Crime Branch has seized weapons, like swords and knives, purchased illegally through an online shopping site and arrested four employees of a courier firm in this connection, an official said today.

The police raided the courier company's office in the Nageshwarwadi area and its godown last night and seized 12 swords, 13 knives and some other sharp-edged weapons, the Crime Branch official said.

The courier service had apparently brought the parcel containing the weapons from Amritsar in Punjab. Based on suspicion, the police searched the parcel and found weapons inside it, the official said.

Four employees of the courier firm, identified as Mukesh Pachavne, Sagar Padaswan, Naveed Khan and Candu Lakhuhulkar, have been arrested, he said.

The police has launched a search for three persons who had placed the order for the weapons on the shopping website, he said.

A case was registered under relevant sections, including the Arms Act, the official said, adding that an investigation was on.

On May 11, Aurangabad had witnessed clashes between groups of two communities allegedly over illegal water connections that claimed two lives and left over 60 people, including 12 policemen, injured.