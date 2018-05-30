Home Nation

AHSEC Assam Class 12 Results 2018 tomorrow at 9.30 AM

Published: 30th May 2018 08:00 PM

Guwahati:  The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Assam HS Final Results (Class 12) tomorrow i.e. May 31, 2018 at 9.30 AM.

This year, over 2.5 lakh students had appeared for the Assam HS Final examination across 850 centres, conducted from February 23 to March 22, 2018.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has tied with www.assam.shiksha and www.results.shiksha to launch an exclusive mobile app named ‘AHSEC Results 2018’. Students can download the app from this link - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ahsec.assam.shiksha  

Apart from the mobile app students can also access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.assam.shiksha

www.results.shiksha

www.assamonline.in

Steps to check your result through official mobile app:

Step 1: Download- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ahsec.assam.shiksha  

Step 2: Enter your Roll Number and other details as mentioned

Step 3: Click on the 'Get Result' button to view your result

Step 4: Download or take a screenshot of your result for future reference

