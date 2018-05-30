BJP leader in West Bengal hangs from tree, poster stuck on back calls it punishment

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Reminiscent of Maoist insurgency days, a BJP youth leader was found hanging by the neck with a poster stuck on his back stating that he was punished for working for the saffron party, in Balarampur of Purulia district of West Bengal on Wednesday.

The victim Trilochan Mahato (18) had called up his brother on Tuesday night stating that he was kidnapped and urged him to rescue him. However, despite police searching the entire night they could not trace him anywhere.

The dead body of the victim was found hanging by a tree with a posted stuck to his back. “Being involved with BJP politics at the age of 18 claimed your life. I have been searching for you since the elections and now you are dead,” read the handwritten posted in Bengali. The body has been sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the case.

Demanding CBI inquiry into the death, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha stated that the murder was an outcome of TMC insecurity after the saffron party did well in the panchayat elections in the western districts of the state that were formerly affected by Maoist insurgency. BJP won all the Gram Panchayat seats in Balarampur area of Purulia district and also registered victories in large number of Gram Panchayats in Jhargram and Bankura districts, which witnessed over 700 deaths during the peak of Maoist violence from 2008-11. Several CPM workers were killed and the reason of their deaths handwritten in posters stuck on their backs during the 2008-11 Maoist insurgency period.