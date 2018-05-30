Home Nation

CBSE class 10 results: In National Capital, two girls, boy end life

Apparently unhappy with their CBSE Class 10 results, three students committed suicide in the National Capital.

Published: 30th May 2018 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Pragya Pandey of Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj, Rohit Kumar Meena of MR Vivekanand Model school, and Khushbu of School of Open Learning hanged themselves at their homes. Initial investigation in all the three incidents revealed that the students were unhappy with their results, the police said.

Inquest proceedings under Sections 174 of CrPC was initiated in all three cases.

The three students have been identified as Pragya Pandey from Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj; Rohit Kumar Meena from M R Vivekanand Model school in Dwarka; and, Khushbu, from School of Open Learning.

Pragya had scored 70% marks, while Rohit had managed 59%. Pragya had wanted to pursue Science in higher studies, her family said. Khushbu had failed in Science and Mathematics papers. No suicide note was recovered from her room.

