Cutting Petrol price by 1 paisa is childish and in poor taste: Rahul Gandhi

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi commented on the revised fuel prices and charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing a prank with the public.

Expressing shock at the development, Rahul termed the mere 'One paisa cut' as being 'childish' and 'in poor taste'.

In a post on social media, Rahul said,''You've cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, it's childish and in poor taste.''



He added that a One paisa cut was not a suitable response to the 'fuel challenge' that he threw at Modi last week.

Modi's tweet, accepting Virat Kholi's 'Fitness challenge', spurred a controversy last week. Rahul was among many who attacked the prime minister on the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel and thrown a 'fuel challenge' at him.

State-owned oil companies this morning announced reduction in petrol price by 60 paise to Rs 77.83 a litre and diesel by 56 paise to Rs 68.75 in Delhi. Within hours of the announcement, they revised the cut to just 1 paisa a litre each.

A senior official of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said, the reduction was supposed to be 1 paisa but due to a clerical error the price prevalent on May 25 was communicated as today's price.

It is understood that Delhi has the cheapest price among all metros and most state capitals. Prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT.

(With inputs from PTI and UNI)