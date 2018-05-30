Home Nation

Fuel price fall after 16 days: Petrol price cut by 60 paise, diesel by 56 paise per litre

After 16 days of relentless price hikes, petrol price was today cut by about 60 paise a litre and diesel by 56 paise on the back of softening international oil rates and strengthening Indian rupee.

Published: 30th May 2018 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

petrol price, petrol pump,

The reduction comes after 16 consecutive price increases since May 14 when fuel retailers ended a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus to pass on a spike in global oil rates. (Express Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After 16 days of relentless price hikes, petrol price was today cut by about 60 paise a litre and diesel by 56 paise on the back of softening international oil rates and strengthening Indian rupee.

Petrol price in Delhi was cut by 60 paise to Rs 77.83 a litre.

Rates had yesterday touched an all time high of Rs 78.43 per litre, according to a price revision notification of state-owned oil firms.

Diesel rates were cut by 56 paise in Delhi to Rs 68.75 per litre.

Prices are now off their peak of Rs 69.31 a litre.

The reduction comes after 16 consecutive price increases since May 14 when fuel retailers ended a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus to pass on a spike in global oil rates.

In all, petrol price was increased by Rs 3.8 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.38 in that fortnight.

Prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT.

Delhi has the cheapest price among all metros and most state capitals.

In Mumbai, petrol price was cut by 59 paise to Rs 85.65 a litre.

Diesel rates were reduced by a similar proportion to Rs 73.20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
diesel price Petrol prices fuel hike Karnataka polls 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners