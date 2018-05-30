Indian Youth Congress launches 'Bharat Bachao Jan Andolan' against BJP 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Scores of Youth Congress workers courted arrest today participating as the party organised a 'Bharat Bachao Jan Andolan' against the ruling BJP at Raisina Road here.

The workers led by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Keshav Chand Yadav and other leaders tried to take a march towards the Parliament House from their office at Raisina Road, but were stopped en route by the police and detained.

The agitation, launched across the country by the IYC, was aimed at exposing the alleged "grave failures" of the Modi government.

The Youth Congress, citing the Delhi police data, claimed that more than 20,000 activists were gathered from across the country for the protest.

Protests under this movement would continue to take place in different states till the 2019 general election, IYC spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey said.

Notably, the newly appointed president Keshav Chand Yadav and vice-president Srinivas BV took oath of the office just before the protest march.

During the protest, a number of speakers -- including former and present office bearers of the IYC -- slammed the Modi government and vowed to bring the Congress back to power in 2019.

"The movement holds the Modi government responsible for ill-planned and degenerating decisions being taken on the issues of unemployment, inflation, farmers, dalit and women atrocities, among others.

"These issues require urgent attention and the members of the Indian Youth Congress are going to expose the current NDA government for its failure on it, across all the platforms," said a IYC statement.

The gathering was addressed by many senior Congress leaders including Pramod Tiwari, Krishna Allavaru, Avinash Pandey and Jitendra Singh, among others.