Home Nation

Indian Youth Congress launches 'Bharat Bachao Jan Andolan' against BJP 

The agitation, launched across the country by the IYC, was aimed at exposing the alleged "grave failures" of the Modi government.

Published: 30th May 2018 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Scores of Youth Congress workers courted arrest today participating as the party organised a 'Bharat Bachao Jan Andolan' against the ruling BJP at Raisina Road here.

The workers led by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Keshav Chand Yadav and other leaders tried to take a march towards the Parliament House from their office at Raisina Road, but were stopped en route by the police and detained.

The agitation, launched across the country by the IYC, was aimed at exposing the alleged "grave failures" of the Modi government.

The Youth Congress, citing the Delhi police data, claimed that more than 20,000 activists were gathered from across the country for the protest.

Protests under this movement would continue to take place in different states till the 2019 general election, IYC spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey said.

Notably, the newly appointed president Keshav Chand Yadav and vice-president Srinivas BV took oath of the office just before the protest march.

During the protest, a number of speakers -- including former and present office bearers of the IYC -- slammed the Modi government and vowed to bring the Congress back to power in 2019.

"The movement holds the Modi government responsible for ill-planned and degenerating decisions being taken on the issues of unemployment, inflation, farmers, dalit and women atrocities, among others.

"These issues require urgent attention and the members of the Indian Youth Congress are going to expose the current NDA government for its failure on it, across all the platforms," said a IYC statement.

The gathering was addressed by many senior Congress leaders including Pramod Tiwari, Krishna Allavaru, Avinash Pandey and Jitendra Singh, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Youth Congress BJP Keshav Chand Yadav Modi government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners