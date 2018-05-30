Home Nation

Jet Airways grounds four pilots for clicking selfies on training flight

The Jet Airways aircraft, being a training flight, was without passengers travelling from Leh to Delhi on April 19.

Published: 30th May 2018 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Image used for representation. | Reuters

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Jet Airways has grounded four of its crew members for allegedly clicking selfies onboard a training flight on April 19.

The grounded crew member includes a senior instructor level commander and three trainee pilots.

An internal investigation has been undertaken for further probe in the matter.

Reacting on the incident, Jet Airways issued a statement saying, "Acting in the interest of guest safety, jet Airways has placed four crew members off their scheduled duties. The crew members are adding an internal investigation being conducted by the airline in connection with certain events aboard a training flight of April 19."

"At Jet Airways, safety is of paramount importance," the statement further read.

