Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Government is anti-peasant, says Ajay Singh

By UNI

REWA: Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh has alleged that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Government is anti-peasant and has failed to improve the condition of farmers in spite of remaining in power over the past decade.

Mr Singh made the statement while addressing a public meeting during the Nyaya Yatra at Govindgarh yesterday.

Senior Congress legislator Sunderlal Tiwari and other party leaders were present.

Mr Singh addressed public meetings at Baghwar, Lahchua, Rampur Naukeen, Kuan and other areas yesterday.

"Mr Chouhan has been ruling since the past 14 years. The condition of farmers is not hidden from anyone. The Yatra aims at exposing the regime before the common public. Not only peasants, but even women, labourers and other sections are too in distress," he said.

Mr Singh said that the law and order situation is in shambles with action being taken against common people but not against ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.