Mehbooba welcomes India-Pak DGMOs decision to fully implement 2003 ceasefire pact

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday welcomed the agreement by DGMOs of India and Pakistan to ''fully implement'' the ceasefire pact of 2003 and stop cross-border firings, saying it would bring great relief to the people of the state.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, she said, ''Wholeheartedly welcome the reiteration of the commitment to the ceasefire on the border by both DGMOs. This brings great relief to the people residing in the vicinity. Peace on our borders is the first essential step to a larger understanding & I truly hope it sustains."

India and Pakistan had agreed a ceasefire in 2003 on International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, over 50 people, including security personnel, lost their lives due to ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops, particularly in Jammu region, on the LoC and IB.

Pakistan also suffered casualties in retaliatory action by Indian troops.

Recently, Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat said that Pakistan should stop sending militants if it wanted peace.

He had further said Pakistan troops were violating ceasefire for facilitating militants to infiltrate into this side.