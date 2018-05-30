Home Nation

Mikhail Bora claims threat from Indrani Mukerjea, CBI approaches court 

The central agency today approached the trial court here, seeking a direction to authorities in Assam -- as Mikhail lives in Guwahati -- to look into his safety concerns.

Published: 30th May 2018

Mikhail Bora, sone of Indrani Mukerjea. | ANI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mikhail Bora, a prosecution witness in the Sheena Bora murder case, has written to the CBI alleging that there is a threat to his life from his mother Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused.

CBI officer K K Singh, who filed the application before the court, said he received an email this morning from Mikhail, saying he feared for his life and that his mother, accused of killing his sister Sheen Bora, would try and harm him too.

"The authority concerned in Assam is required to be informed about the threat to the life of the witness," the CBI application said.

The email alleged that Indrani, who is lodged in prison here, did not want her mother Durga Ranee Bora's will to be probated (to be certified as valid by the court), and hence she was using various means to harass Mikhail. The will reportedly bequeath all the property to Mikhail, cutting out Indrani.

"I stay all alone in the house with no help I really fear for my life due to a threat from Indrani Mukerjea," the email said.

The court passed no order on the CBI plea today while continuing to record the testimony by Indrani's former secretary Kajal Sharma.

Indrani, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and her current husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea are facing trial for the murder of Sheena Bora in April 2012.

Sheena was Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship. Mikhail is her second child.

According to the CBI, Indrani, after murdering Sheena, tried to kill Mikhail too by spiking his drink, but he escaped. The agency alleged that financial disputes led to Sheena's murder.

