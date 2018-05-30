Home Nation

Monetary transactions collapse in West Bengal following Bank shutdown

The striking scene was almost same in all parts of the state from the hills in Darjeeling in the north to the plains of Bay of Bengal in the south.

Published: 30th May 2018 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By UNI

KOLKATA: Monetary transaction, both private and public sectors and for the commoners, today virtually collapsed across West Bengal following a 48-hour strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of 9 unions of banking industry demanding nearly 35 per cent hike in salary.

The strike, which began at 6 am, also badly affected the ATMs of all the nationalised banks and private operators like ICICI, Axis Bank, HDFC, Bandhan Bank and others as the main gate was either shut or the strikers were squatting in front of ATMs.

The striking scene was almost same in all parts of the state from the hills in Darjeeling in the north to the plains of Bay of Bengal in the south.

While some 21,000 branches of all the nationalised Banks have been shut, ATMs, nearly 10,000, have also not been functioning.

Over 70,000 bank employees have joined the strike for May 30 and May 31 affecting disbursement of salary to the million of the government employees, including the defence and IT sector.

"We have no option but to call shutdown of all Banks on May 30 and May 31.

We may go for a bigger type of agitation later in the wage negotiation meeting to be held on June 5, 2018.

The IBA made a proposition to offer 2 per cent hike in the wage," UFBU's Bengal unit convener Siddhartha Khan said before the strike.

Many private bank employees were also forced to join the strike as the strikers from the UFBU set up pickets to ensure shut of the private banks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal Bank shutdown Monetary transactions ICICI Axis Bank HDFC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)
Emotional Rishi Kapoor reacts after watching Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'
Being poor is no excuse for why you couldn't create a difference. D Prakash Rao sells tea at a small stall in Cuttack, Odisha like the hundreds of others who need to earn a livelihood. | ANI
Cuttack tea seller donates half of his earning to run school for slum kids
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners