Monetary transactions collapse in West Bengal following Bank shutdown

By UNI

KOLKATA: Monetary transaction, both private and public sectors and for the commoners, today virtually collapsed across West Bengal following a 48-hour strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of 9 unions of banking industry demanding nearly 35 per cent hike in salary.

The strike, which began at 6 am, also badly affected the ATMs of all the nationalised banks and private operators like ICICI, Axis Bank, HDFC, Bandhan Bank and others as the main gate was either shut or the strikers were squatting in front of ATMs.

The striking scene was almost same in all parts of the state from the hills in Darjeeling in the north to the plains of Bay of Bengal in the south.

While some 21,000 branches of all the nationalised Banks have been shut, ATMs, nearly 10,000, have also not been functioning.

Over 70,000 bank employees have joined the strike for May 30 and May 31 affecting disbursement of salary to the million of the government employees, including the defence and IT sector.

"We have no option but to call shutdown of all Banks on May 30 and May 31.

We may go for a bigger type of agitation later in the wage negotiation meeting to be held on June 5, 2018.

The IBA made a proposition to offer 2 per cent hike in the wage," UFBU's Bengal unit convener Siddhartha Khan said before the strike.

Many private bank employees were also forced to join the strike as the strikers from the UFBU set up pickets to ensure shut of the private banks.