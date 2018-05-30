Probe panel finds no lapses in 111 infant deaths in Adani-run hospital in Gujarat

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A three-member panel probing the death of 111 infants at the Adani Foundation-run G K General hospital in Kutch has found no lapses on part of the hospital management, officials said.

In its report submitted to the state government yesterday, the three-member committee has said the main reason behind the deaths were malnutrition and delay in admitting newborns to the hospital.

The hospital is located in Bhuj town of Kutch district and is managed by the Adani Foundation.

"The committee has found that there were adequate infrastructure, equipment as well as medicines available in the hospital. Some of the key causes for the deaths were acute malnutrition and delay in referring the out-born infants at this hospital" said state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Jayanti Ravi.

"It appeared that the deaths were not because of any lapses on the part of the hospital. It wasn't that the hospital defaulted in doing their work. However, the committee has advised that training be given to nursing and paramedical staff to handle such cases more effectively," she said.

The Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences (GAIMS) issued a statement today claiming the probe panel had given it a clean chit.

"The probe committee has given a clean chit to the hospital. After the inquiry into the deaths of infants, the committee has came to a conclusion that all the patients have been given treatment as per set protocols and guidelines" the GAIMS statement said.

it further said the probe panel had found no lacunae in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

"The committee has observed in its report that NICU is having adequate space for all the required infrastructure and warmers. The panel has found that the unit was having proper lighting, five ventilators, 3 CPAP machines, pulse oximeter and multi-para monitors" the statement said.

The GAIMS further added that the hospital will provide training to the nursing and labour staff of NICU as suggested by the committee.

Earlier on May 25, the Gujarat government had announced the formation of a three-member committee to probe the deaths.

As per the data shared by hospital on May 25, out of a total of 777 infants, born in the hospital as well as those admitted from outside, between January 1 and May 20 this year, 111 could not survive, a mortality rate of 14 per cent.