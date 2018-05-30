Rape case filed against BJP MLA Kushagra Sagar from Badaun

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Aircel-Maxis money laundering case: Former Union minister P Chidambaram moves Delhi court for protection from arrest
Banking services impacted as Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against 2 per cent salary hike
Srinagar-Leh highway closed due to landslides
Indian Air Force chopper deployed to douse fire in Malviya Nagar
91.3 per cent students clear Tamil Nadu's first class 11 board exams