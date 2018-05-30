Home Nation

Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of halting Special Category Status for Bihar

Tejashwi said that Nitish is just pretending to work for the welfare of Bihar and asked him to resign from his post on moral grounds.

Published: 30th May 2018 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for 'halting' Special Category Status (SCS) for the state.

Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi said that Nitish is just pretending to work for the welfare of Bihar and asked him to resign from his post on moral grounds.

"He is creating an image that he is working for Bihar but the BJP is at fault so taking a stand he must exit (from alliance). But all he cares about is a vote," Tejashwi said.

"It was he who halted special status to Bihar in the first place. He remembered this only when he became the Chief Minister. He has been the Chief Minister for so long but Bihar was never granted special status, he must resign on moral grounds," he added.

This came after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a blog, highlighted various issues impeding Bihar's development and implored the central government for granting the Special Category Status (SCS) for the state.

He lamented that state's development has been hampered "due to lopsided policies, social and economic reasons" and said the Planning Commission and successive Finance Commissions (FC) have not been able to effectively address the issues of inequality of growth among the states through fund transfers.

"There has been a concerted effort by state government to turn the tide of underdevelopment and initiate the state towards a promising future of growth, prosperity and harmony in the last 12-13 years. In spite of unhelpful conditions and an inherent bias, Bihar has witnessed a double-digit growth in these years," he wrote in the blog post.

Citing that the lack of industries in the state post bifurcation as being detrimental to both public and private investments, thus halting the state's development, he said its direct result was the low per capita income in Bihar, which presently was 68 percent lower than the national per capita income. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Nitish Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)
Emotional Rishi Kapoor reacts after watching Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'
Being poor is no excuse for why you couldn't create a difference. D Prakash Rao sells tea at a small stall in Cuttack, Odisha like the hundreds of others who need to earn a livelihood. | ANI
Cuttack tea seller donates half of his earning to run school for slum kids
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners