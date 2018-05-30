Tourists can now book tickets for ASI monuments online

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tourists wishing to visit historic monuments in the country will now be able to book tickets on their mobile handsets. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has inked an MoU with Yatra.com and BookMyShow, which will enable overseas and domestic tourists and visitors to conveniently book tickets online for 141 historical monuments, museums and sites in India, such as the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Ajanta and Ellora caves, Red Fort, and the Sun Temple.

The move, aimed at supporting the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative, will facilitate digitization of ASI’s service offerings, thereby providing fast-track access and a world-class e-ticket booking experience to visitors. Officials said that the partnership with Yatra and BookMyShow will be significant in promoting tourism and cultural heritage in India. The online booking services come at no additional cost to the customer.

Speaking on the partnership, Dhiresh Sharma, Chief Business Officer, Activities, Yatra, said, “India has an extraordinary and diverse pool of cultural and built heritage and footfalls to such destinations are astounding. Therefore, we want to provide a high-quality visitor experience that will empower the visitors to book their tickets online.”

Sharma said that Yatra will be extending its platform for promoting cultural heritage and featuring essential information that a visitor needs to plan sight-seeing: connectivity and access, opening and closing timings, and facilities available, along with write-ups on the monuments.

“We believe that this initiative, in partnership with the Archaeological Survey of India, will drive the convenience of ‘digital’ to all those planning to visit these sites and reiterate Yatra’s position of being ‘India ka travel planner’.”

Commenting on the partnership, Karan Arora, General Manager, business development, BookMyShow, said, “Monuments and historical sites not only give a glimpse of our rich heritage, culture and art that spans over hundreds of years, they also form a solid foundation for the tourism sector in India, their marvels attracting millions of people from across the world and from within our own country. The Archaeological Survey of India has taken the lead in expanding e-ticketing for this segment.”

The tickets for the 141 monuments, museums and sites, managed by ASI, are now available online on Yatra and BookMyShow platforms.