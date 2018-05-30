Tripura CM meets NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman for funding

By UNI

AGARTALA: Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has reiterated the demand for liberalizing the funding pattern for development projects of Tripura during his meeting with with NITI Aayog vice-chairman, Dr Rajeev Kumar, on Monday in New Delhi .

During the discussion Deb raised the issue of fund constraint the state was facing due to insufficient recommendations of 14th Finance Commission and sought the support of NITI Aayog to overcome the problems, an official release stated.

Dr Rajeev Kumar has agreed in principle to recommend grant of assistance to the state for the pre-devaluation gap of Rs 2400 Cr to tie over the financial crisis, the release informed.

The NITI Aayog vice-chairman also suggested that Tripura may be benefitted from having a paper plant in the state in view of its plentiful bamboo resources.

He advised his officers to locate private manufacturers who could be encouraged to set up a paper plant in the state.

He also said that a training program for officers of the state government could be organized to reorient the approach, keeping in view the priorities and speed of work required to achieve the objectives, the release added.