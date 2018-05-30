Home Nation

Tripura CM meets NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman for funding

Biplab Kumar Deb has reiterated the demand for liberalizing the funding pattern for development projects of Tripura.

Published: 30th May 2018 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. (File | PTI)

By UNI

AGARTALA: Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has reiterated the demand for liberalizing the funding pattern for development projects of Tripura during his meeting with with NITI Aayog vice-chairman, Dr Rajeev Kumar, on Monday in New Delhi .

During the discussion Deb raised the issue of fund constraint the state was facing due to insufficient recommendations of 14th Finance Commission and sought the support of NITI Aayog to overcome the problems, an official release stated.

Dr Rajeev Kumar has agreed in principle to recommend grant of assistance to the state for the pre-devaluation gap of Rs 2400 Cr to tie over the financial crisis, the release informed.

The NITI Aayog vice-chairman also suggested that Tripura may be benefitted from having a paper plant in the state in view of its plentiful bamboo resources.

He advised his officers to locate private manufacturers who could be encouraged to set up a paper plant in the state.

He also said that a training program for officers of the state government could be organized to reorient the approach, keeping in view the priorities and speed of work required to achieve the objectives, the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biplab Kumar Deb Niti Aayog Tripura funds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners