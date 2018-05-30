Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh DGP orders probe into circumstances which led to ATS officer Rajesh Sahni's suicide

ATS officer Sahni’s suicide has left a lot of unanswered questions behind. What prompted the cop, who was considered to be one of the most upright and bright officers of force, to take his life?

Senior ATS officer Rajesh Sahni (Twitter | DGP UP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Breaking the tradition, while the daughter of Rajesh Sahni, additional SP of anti-terrorist squad of UP police, lit the pyre of the cop who had allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in his office on Tuesday,  UP DGP O P Singh ordered an inquiry into the circumstances of in which the police office died. The DGP assigned the probe to the Rajiv Krishna,  Additional Director General( ADG) Lucknow Zone on Wednesday after Sahni’s cremation.

“The probe would be conducted by ADG Rajiv Krishna into the entire circumstances of the unfortunate death of ASP (ATS)  Rajesh Sahni,” said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

Notably, the ASP had shot himself in his office room with his own service revolver on Tuesday afternoon. 
However, top police brass including UP DGP OP Singh and senior officials of home department including Home Secretary Arvind Kumar besides politicians, policemen, advocates, businessmen and senior journalists gathered at pay their tribute to ASP Sahni  whose last rites were performed by his only daughter Shreya who was flanked by her mother Soni and grandparents during the cremation.

Saluting her father while who went up in flames in moments after the pyre was lit, Shreya burst into tears while standing beside the burning pyre before being taken away by the relatives.

Meanwhile, Sahni’s suicide has left a lot of unanswered questions behind. What prompted the cop, who was considered to be one of the most upright and bright officers of force, to take his life? Was he suffering from personal or professional trauma or both? No one knows what was troubling Sahni.

However, the demand for a thorough probe into the reasons and condition under which the cop took the extreme step had cropped up from various quarters, including his fellow officers, PPS officers’ Association, social media and of course the family.

The 1992-batch Provincial Police Services (PPS) officer, Sahni  was involved in a recent ATS operation that led to the arrest of a suspected ISI agent, who worked at the house of an Indian defence attaché in Pakistan from Uttarakhand's  Pithoragarh district.

