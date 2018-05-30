Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Four of family killed as 100-ft high minaret collapses on their house

The incident took place last night when heavy storm hit the district followed by heavy rains and the minaret collapsed on the adjoining house belonging to one Aziulla claiming four lives.

Published: 30th May 2018

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR (UP): Four members of a family were crushed to death and as many others injured when an over 100-feet high minaret of a mosque collapsed on their house in Bhudwara village following a heavy storm.

An appeal for rescue was instantly made from the mosque following which villagers rushed to the site and started removing debris.

Gola Police pressed JCB machines into service to rescue those trapped under the debris and rushed the injured to the district hospital.

The deceased were identified as Aziulla Qureshi (60), Junaid (17), Nazia (15) and Ilma (3), police said.

Kheri DM Shailendra Kumar Singh and SDM Pallavi Mishra visited the family of the deceased and instructed the hospital staff to provide proper care to the injured.

