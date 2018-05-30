Home Nation

Whoever from BJP contests from Amethi will win: Smriti Irani

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani was defeated by a margin of more than one lakh votes by Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 30th May 2018 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Smriti Irani (File | PTI)

By ANI

SHILLONG: Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani on Tuesday squashed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's chances of winning the election from his parliamentary constituency, Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, in next year's general election and said whoever from BJP fights election from there will win.

"In Amethi, he (Rahul Gandhi) lost every assembly seat and local election in last four years," Irani said here on Tuesday.

On being asked whether she would get a chance to again contest against him, the Union minister said, "Amit Shah ji has the power to decide who will fight from there. Whoever from BJP fights election from there will win," she said.

The all-important general elections, which will elect the members of the 17th Lok Sabha are due to be held in April/May next year.

