Youth from Assam paraded naked, assaulted by mob in Nagaland for alleged rape

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A youth from Assam was severely beaten up and paraded naked by a mob in neighbouring Nagaland on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The incident was reported from eastern Nagaland’s Mon district bordering Arunachal Pradesh. The accused Rahul Sen, who sustained grievous injuries in the mob attack, was admitted to a hospital. He hails from Sonari in Upper Assam’s Charaideo district.

The police said two cases, one pertaining to the assault by the mob and another about the alleged rape, were registered.

“The incident took place in the morning today (Wednesday) at Mon town. The locals caught hold of the accused and gave him some unfortunate treatment. Eventually, he was rescued by the police who brought him to the police station,” Mon Superintendent of Police, Vechipa Vise, told The New Indian Express.

He said the accused was out of danger.

“We were concerned about him but fortunately, the personnel managed to rescue him from the clutches of the mob. He runs a watch-repairing shop in Mon,” Vise added.

A few years ago, an alleged rapist was pulled out of a jail, paraded naked and lynched by a mob in full view of the public in Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur.