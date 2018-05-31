As lover backs out of marriage, mother of two commits suicide in UP

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 35-year-old mother of two children committed suicide because she was dejected after her lover refused to marry her as promised, police said today.

Shahana, wife of Deen Mohammad, consumed poison at her home in Ibrahimpur village yesterday, as she could not bear the shock of the betrayal, a police official said.

The married lover, who belongs to the same village, has three children and their liaison was about a year old, police said.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.