ATS ASP Rajesh Sahani's death: Uttar Pradesh​ police inspector tenders resignation

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Even as Uttar Pradesh government has announced to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sahni -- associated with prestigious Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), in a new twist, an Inspector in the state police has tendered his resignation blaming Inspector General of Police (ATS) for the officer's death.

In a letter sent to state DGP O P Singh, UP Civil police inspector Yatendra Sharma on Wednesday said that he was resigning following harassment by the senior officials including the IG(ATS) and his close officials.

Mr Sharma, who joined in 2001 through direct recruitment and was presently working at the ATS headquarters in Lucknow, was also honoured with the President Gallantry Award.

"When an honest and dedicated officer like Rajesh Sahani met such fate, then there is no reason to continue on a police officer post for me," he said, alleging that the officials harass their juniors, abuse them and even demand money from them.

The police inspector, in his resignation letter, has blamed IG(ATS) Aseem Arun and his close officials alleging that they harassed Sahani following which the latter took the extreme step.

Asking the DGP to accept his resignation as he was unable to work in the present circumstances and demanding a high-level probe into the death of Sahani, he also said that after this letter, if something happens to his family or himself, then IG(ATS) should be held directly responsible for it.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Sahani.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar and Director General of Police O P Singh with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday night.

Earlier, Additional Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna was asked to probe the incident.

Sahani allegedly shot himself dead at the ATS headquarters in Gomtinagar on Tuesday.

His family members, many colleagues and journalists covering the crime beat cried foul over the unfortunate incident.