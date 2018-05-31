Home Nation

Back-to-back defeats for BJP in bypolls denting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's image?

Fall of Gorakhpur, Yogi stronghold, and Phulpur in March followed by Kairana and Noorpur despite a robust campaign by the CM himself has put a question mark on Yogi’s leadership.

Published: 31st May 2018 09:51 PM

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Successive defeats in Gorakhpur, Phulpur and now Kairana and Noorpur are likely dent the image of UP CM Yogi Adtiyanath more within the party organisation than outside.

Fall of Gorakhpur, Yogi stronghold, and Phulpur in March followed by kairana and Noorpur despite a robust campaign by the CM himself has put a question mark on Yogi’s leadership and his governance.

Children’s death in Gorakhpur, overbridge collapse in Varanasi, Sitapur children’s mauling by feral dogs or farmers’ distress over cane dues in western UP, all played a role in deciding BJP’s fate in subsequent bypolls after the party stormed to power with thumping majority in 2017, feel a number of senior party leaders who blamed it more or less on dispensational complacency.

Undoubtedly, toiling hard by touring the districts, burning mid night oil to stream line the governance and fine tune the bureaucracy,  his rhetoric over ‘Jinna’ and reiteration of commitment to cane farmers’ cause failed to cut much ice among electorate apparently.

While in Gorakhpur, a seat which the party retained for three decades, Yogi found ‘over confidence’ as the prime reason for defeat, but what reason will he give for Kairana fiasco needs to be seen.

Besides, loose grip on state bureaucracy and failing to bring the welfare schemes to ground, faulty political management are being seen by the partymen as two reasons for party’s successive defeats. They reason that the CM failed to maintain the political divide between arch rivals SP and BSP who came together against the BJP in UP.

Even his incendiary statements drawing an analogy of SP-BSP alliance with Saanp-chhachhunder (Snake-Shrewmouse) ties ahead of Gorakhpur by-election had hurt the party fortunes as the opposition made it a backwards-dalit issue.

In Kairana also, the way he challenged the alliance leaders including Akhilesh Yadav to hold public rallies and condemning RLD chief Ajit Singh and Jayant Chaudhary for begging for votes in region did not go down well with the supporters of combined opposition.

Moreover, the Thakur–Dalit caste conflagrations in western UP seem to have hurt the chances of the BJP badly. Moreover, at the governance level, the bureaucracy has not been able to translate the benefit of flagship schemes vigorously.

Inaction against the corrupt lawmakers and rape accused also brought a bad name to his leadership. Touring the country extensively as party’s star campaigner, Yogi’s charisma seems to have failed in moving the voters in his own state.

His own minister like Swami Prasad Maurya and Om Prakash Rajbhar taking a line contrary to the government every now and then too left the CM embarrassed in the party and the public both.

