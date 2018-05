By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thursday is likely to be a long day for Congress leader P Chidambaram as he is set to face CBI officials, who are expected to question him for at least six-seven hours.

Much also depends on how things unfold at the high court, where Chidambaram’s plea seeking protection from arrest in corruption cases relating to the Aircel Maxis deal and INX Media will be heard in the morning.

Chidambaram’s role has come under the scanner as during his tenure as Finance Minister, FIPB clearance was granted to Aircel-Maxis and INX Media, in which alleged irregularities were found.