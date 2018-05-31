Home Nation

BJP losing Kairana shows people rejecting communal politics, says Sitaram Yechury

The CPI(M) general secretary feared that the loss in the bypolls would push the RSS-BJP to spread communal tension and create a divide between religious communities.

Published: 31st May 2018 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP's loss at its "laboratory of communal and hate politics", Kairana, clearly shows that people did not accept the ruling party's governance and its destruction of the unity and integrity of India, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said today.

The CPI(M) general secretary feared that the loss in the bypolls would push the RSS-BJP to spread communal tension and create a divide between religious communities to consolidate the "Hindutva votebank" ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Well, communal division is the only weapon left in their arsenal. Surely, they would try to spread communal tension now. But I think people would not now fall prey to this," he said.

"Kairana was their laboratory of communal and hate politics.

For BJP to lose with such a massive margin is a signal that people of our country are not accepting RSS-BJP's governance and the way they are destroying the unity and integrity of our country.

For them to be defeated there, is very significant," Yechury told PTI.

In a jolt to the ruling BJP, the RLD won the Kairana Lok Sabha seat, defeating the rival BJP by a huge margin.

Tabassum Hasan of the Rashtriya Lok DaL beat BJP's Mriganka Singh by 44,618 votes, election office in Lucknow said.

In the process, Hasan (48) has become the first Muslim face from Uttar Pradesh in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Hasan was supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party as their joint opposition candidate.

Yechury said though the BJP is trying to project the united opposition as the biggest reason for its loss, the actual reason is that the ruling party is losing its social base.

If you look at the vote share there is a substantiate drop in the voting percentage of the BJP, he said.

Happy about the "unprecedented" increase in the vote-share in Kerala bypoll where the LDF has won with a record margin, he said the people of the state have endorsed the understanding of the CPI(M) and the state government.

The CPI too termed the victory of the united opposition in bypolls as the victory of secular democratic forces which are coming together to defeat BJP's communal politics.

"The bypoll results show the continuation of the decline of BJP.

From Gujarat, Karnataka the decline had started and it would definitely reflect in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Secular democratic forces have now realised that they should come together.

People are also leaving BJP as they have realised the communal agenda of BJP," CPI leader D Raja said.

On West Bengal, where the Left have come down to the third position in the bypoll with the TMC winning the poll and BJP being the second, the Left parties have said that the TMC and the BJP have an understanding and it is the BJP which has been given the space to consolidate the Hindutva votebank by the TMC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Kairana Sitaram Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision