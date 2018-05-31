Home Nation

Boy killed, mother injured in LPG cylinder blast in flat at Navi Mumbai

The explosion happened when the woman used flame to switch on a stove in her apartment and it came in contact with gas from a leaking LPG cylinder.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A five-year-old boy was killed and his mother sustained serious injuries when a wall collapsed on them after a LPG cylinder exploded at their home in neighbouring Navi Mumbai this morning, the police said.

As the woman woke up in the morning and went to the kitchen to switch on the stove in her apartment, located in Kalamboli area, the gas from the leaking LPG cylinder came in contact with the flame leading to the explosion, a police official said.

Due to the impact of the blast, a wall of the house collapsed on the woman and other family members who were fast asleep, he said.

The woman and her son suffered serious injuries in the mishap.

They were rushed to a hospital where the child, identified as Sohan Baban Katke, was declared dead before admission, the official said.

The Kalamboli police registered an accidental death report and was investigating the incident, he added.

