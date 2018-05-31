Bypoll results: BJP suffers setback, RLD wins crucial Kairana seat

By Online Desk

The counting of votes completed and the results of 14 bypolls have been declared.

BJP has won only two, Palghar (Maharashtra) and Tharali (Uttarakhand), out of 15 seats declared. The saffron party managed to win against Shiv Sena's Shriniwas Wanga in Palghar.

RLD's Tabassum Hassan, backed by opposition parties has defeated BJP's Mriganka Singh in the much debated Kairana Lok Sabha assembly seat.

The result from Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar was also declared today. Congress candidate Muniratna has won by 41162 votes.

Tight security arrangements have been made to ensure safe and fair counting.

Lok Sabha Bypoll:

The Lok Sabha seats which went for polls were; Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra; the politically-crucial Kairana Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, and Nagaland parliamentary constituency.

It will be a litmus test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a positive outcome is necessary for the saffron party to maintain its majority in the Lok Sabha.

Assembly Bye-election:

The by-elections were held in Legislative Assemblies of Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Ampati (Meghalaya), Chengannur (Kerala), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia (Jharkhand), Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra).

LIVE UPDATES:

7:00 pm: Lok Sabha bypoll results

Candidate State Constituency Party Rajendra Gavit Maharashtra Palghar BJP Madhukar Kukde Maharashtra Bhandara-Gondiya NCP Tabassum Hassan Uttar Pradesh Kairana RLD Tokheho Yepthomi Nagaland NDPP

6: 50 pm: NCP's Madhukar Kukde wins Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha bypoll by 48,097 votes.

6: 40 pm: NDPP's Tokheho Yepthomi defeats NPF’s C Apok Jamir by 1,73,746 votes in Nagaland, according to reports.

5:50 pm: NCP's Praful Patel asks Uddhav Thackeray to quit the alliance with BJP.

5: 45 pm: Shiv Sena's demand to not announce Palghar bypoll result has been rejected by Election Commission.

5:30 pm: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray alleges discrepancies in Palghar counting. He appeals to hold back results till those discrepancies sorted out.

Seeing the corruption in Election Commission, I would suggest that even election commissioners should not be appointed, but elected: Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena Chief pic.twitter.com/sESdPpjBx4 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018

3:40 pm: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says, by-elections are not the barometer as people in India are experiencing the good work done by Modi government.

I want to congratulate all the people who voted for us. This is a defeat for those who do not believe in the democracy. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP: Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party President pic.twitter.com/RrBM0JCXqX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018

3:50 pm: To take a giant leap, you will have to take two steps back. We will take a giant leap in future: Rajnath Singh on Bypoll results

3:20 pm: Assembly winners list

Candidate State Assembly Party Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam Maharashtra Palus Kadegaon Congress Miani D Shira Meghalaya Ampati Congress Shahnawaz Alam Bihar Jokihat RJD Naeemul Hasan Uttar Pradesh Noorpur SP Saji Cherian Kerala Chengannur CPM Muniratna Karnataka RR Nagar Congress Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia Punjab Shahkot Congress Munni Devi Shah Uttarakhand Tharali BJP Babita Devi Jharkhand Gomia JMM Seema Mahto Jharkhand Silli JMM Dulal Das West Bengal Maheshtala TMC

3:15 pm: RLD's Tabassum Hassan wins Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll defeating BJP's Mriganka Singh.

2:50 pm: JDU's KC Tyagi says the constant rise in fuel price is a reason for such poll results.

Many voters did vote for BJP but with a lead of some thousand votes alliance has won. I would like to congratulate the candidate. The alliance has emerged strong and now we have to prepare better for future: Mriganka Singh, BJP Kairana candidate pic.twitter.com/yRbPc2g72Y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018

2:20 pm: BJP wins Palghar Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra by 29572 votes.

1:45 pm: TMC candidate Dulal Das wins by 62,896 votes in Maheshtala assembly bypoll. He got 1,04,818 votes while BJP candidate Sujit Ghosh got 41,993 votes.

1:35 pm: Congress wins Shahkot assembly bypoll seat in Punjab, NCP leading by 20,583 votes in Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha bypoll.

1:30 pm: BJP wins Tharali bypoll assembly seat in Uttarakhand.

1:20 pm: Tejashwi Yadav says JDU got fewer votes than RJD's victory margin in Jokihat assembly bypoll.

The number of votes JDU got, is less than our victory margin. People of Bihar are continuing to avenge the uturn taken by Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav on RJD won Jokihat assembly bypoll #Bihar pic.twitter.com/ljVXanHJ06 — ANI (@ANI) 31 May 2018

1:15 pm: The massive majority shows people's unambiguous support for the government's development programmes, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Chengannur bypoll victory.

1:10 pm: SP Naeemul Hasan wins Noorpur Assembly seat in Bijnore district by a margin of 5,678 votes securing 94,866 votes defeating BJP's Avni Singh who could muster only 89,188 votes.

12:30 pm: Congress candidate Muniratna has won by 41162 votes from Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency.

Results for #RajarajeshwariNagar polls. @INCKarnataka's Munirathna wins with 1,08,064 votes. Despite Devegowda campaigning JD(S)' Ramachandra ends up trailing behind @BJP4Karnataka's Muniraju Gowda. NOTA gets 2,724 votes of d total 2,56,447. pic.twitter.com/4XFzdvoNOL — Anusha Ravi (@anusharavi10) May 31, 2018

12:25 pm: Massive win for LDF. A margin of 20956 votes for CPM's Saji Cherian.

12:10 pm: BJP ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leading over Naga People's Front (NPF) by 34, 669 votes.

12:05 pm: BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya leading by 22000 votes from Palghar Lok Sabha seat after 16th round of counting.

12:00 pm: We won the RR Nagar seat with huge margin, the people of Bengaluru have blessed us, says Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao.

11:55 pm: I think the EVM machines were rigged: Nayab Singh Kohar, says Akali Dal candidate from Shahkot assembly seat in Punjab.

11:50 am: BJP ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leading over Naga People's Front over 14,000 votes.

11:45 am: Congress leading by 1092 votes from Uttarakhand's Tharali assembly seat in ninth round of counting.

11:40 am: CPI (M) posts its highest margin in the history of constituency by a margin of 16,000 votes as around 90 per cent votes counted in Chengannur bypoll.

11:45 am: Samajwadi Party leading by 10208 votes after 20th round of counting in Noorpur Assembly by-pol.

11:40 am: Congress leading with 27049 votes from Shahkot assembly seat in Punjab after 11th round of counting.

#RRNagar After round 12 of counting @INCKarnataka Cong candidate Munirathna - accused in EPIC card case - leads by 46,000 against @BJP4Karnataka candidate Muniraju Gowda. Muniratna Has 88,931 votes against 42,338 for Muniraju@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/z7py8Igia9 — Akram Mohammed (@akram_tnie) May 31, 2018

11:35 am: CPIM leading with 14229 votes from Chengannur assembly seat in Maharashtra.

11:35 am: BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya leading by 19742 votes from Maharashtra's Palghar Lok Sabha seat after twelfth round of counting.

RLD’s Tabassum Hasan leading by over 32,600 votes over BJP’s Mriganka Singh in Kairana bypoll after 9th round of counting @NewIndianXpress — Namita_TNIE (@Namita_TNIE) May 31, 2018

11:32 am: Congress candidate Muniratna leading with 46593 votes from Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency after 12th round of counting.

11:30 am: RLD's Tabassum Hasan leading by over 26925 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh after ninth round of counting in Kairana.

11:30 am: JMM's Seema Devi leading by 662 votes from Silli assembly seat in the eight round of counting in Jharkhand.

11:30 am: BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya leading by 17843 votes over Shiv Sena's Shrinivas Chintaman Vanaga from Maharashtra's Palghar Lok Sabha seat after ninth round of counting.

11:25 am: Naga People's Front leading by over 11,000 votes, ahead of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in Nagaland.

11:25 am: Congress candidate Muniratna leading with 46218 votes from Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency after tenth round of counting.

11:20 am: Congress candidate Miani D Shira, daughter of former CM Mukul Sangma, wins Ampati seat in Meghalaya.

11:15 am: RJD leading with 16299 votes from Bihar's Jokihat assembly seat after 14th round of counting.

This is the victory of truth. I still stand by what I said, there has been a conspiracy & we do not want any future elections to be conducted on EVM machines. The path for united opposition is clear in 2019: RLD's Tabassum Hasan on her lead in trends of Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll pic.twitter.com/S8FWQBJJbL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018

11:10 am: RLD's Tabassum Hasan leading by over 19900 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh after eight round of counting in Kairana.

11:05 am: BJP leading by 17417 votes from Maharashtra's Palghar Lok Sabha seat in the seventh round of counting.

11:05 am: JMM's Seema Devi leading by 296 votes from Silli assembly seat in Jharkhand after the sixth round of counting.

Noorpur Assembly by-poll: Samajwadi Party leading by over 5100 votes in the 14th round of counting — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018

10:55 am: Congress is leading from Meghalaya's Ampati Assembly constituency.

10:50 am: TMC's Dulal Chandra Das is leading by over 33,000 votes from West Bengal's Maheshtala assembly constituency, after tenth round of counting, BJP second.

10:45 am: NCP leading by 3959 votes from Maharashtra's Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency in fourth round of counting.

10:40 am: Congress candidate Muniratna leading by around 44000 votes from Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency after ninth round of counting

10:35 am: RLD's Tabassum Hasan leading by over 16,000 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh in Kairana.

10:30 am: Congress leading by 18000 votes from Punjab's Shahkot assembly seat after eight round of counting.

10:25 am: BJP leading from Gomia assembly seat in Jharkhand by 7174 votes in the sixth round of counting.

10:20 am: BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya leading from Palghar Lok Sabha seat by over 14,000 votes over Shiv Sena candidate.

10:15 am: Congress candidate Muniratna leading by around 32000 votes from Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency after sixth round of counting

10:10 am: Congress leading by 12000 votes from Punjab's Shahkot assembly seat after sixth round of counting

10:10 am: NCP leading from Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya by 3100 votes, BJP second.

10:05 am: BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya leading from Palghar Lok Sabha seat by over 10,000 votes over Shiv Sena's candidate in Maharashtra.

10:00 am: Congress candidate Muniratna leading by over 18000 from Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency after fourth round of counting.

9:50 am: TMC's Dulal Chandra Das is leading by over 20,000 votes from West Bengal's Maheshtala assembly constituency, after sixth round of counting. CPI(M) is second, BJP third.

9:45 am: CPIM leading with 3106 votes from Chengannur assembly seat in Kerala. [FULL REPORT]

9:35 am: BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya leading from Maharashtra's Palghar Lok Sabha seat by over 6000 votes.

9:30 am: Congress candidate Laddi Sherowalia leading by around 8500 votes in fourth round of counting for Shahkot assembly-by poll in Punjab.

#Jharkhand: Counting underway for Gomia & Silli Assembly constituencies, visuals from a counting centre in Gomia. All Jharkhand Students Union's Sudesh Mahto leading from Silli Assembly constituency, BJP leading from Gomia. pic.twitter.com/nuE7hZqdEb — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018

9:25 am: BJP leading with 339 votes from Tharali assembly seat in Uttarakhand.

9:20 am: Noorpur Assembly by-poll: Samajwadi Party leading by over 9000 votes.

9:20 am: All Jharkhand Students Union's Sudesh Mahto leading from Silli Assembly constituency, BJP leading from Gomia in Jharkhand.

9:15 am: RLD's Tabassum Hasan leading by over 3000 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh in Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll.

9:15 am: JD(U)'s Md Murshid Alam leading by over 3000 votes from Jokihat Assembly constituency in Bihar.

First round of counting is completed, tabulation is underway, RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan has received 3700 votes and BJP's Mriganka Singh has received 3746 votes: Indra Vijay Singh, Collector, Shamli on #KairanaByPolls pic.twitter.com/c4yoDcCQKU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018

9:10 am: BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya leading from Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

9:05 am: Early trends indicate CPI-M leading from Kerala's Chengannur Assembly seat.

9:00 am: Congress candidate Muniratna leading by 8,680 votes on Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency seat.

8:55 am: Early trends indicate Congress leading on Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency seat

8:50 am: TMC's Dulal Chandra Das is leading by over 10,000 votes from West Bengal's Maheshtala assembly constituency, after second round of counting.

Bihar: Visuals from a counting centre in Jokihat, where counting has begun for assembly by-poll. pic.twitter.com/RaFvpYK1zW — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018

8:35 am: Congress candidate Laddi Sherowalia leading by around 2000 votes in first round of counting for Shahkot assembly-by poll

8:25 am: Samajwadi Party is leading from Noorpur Assembly constituency in early trends.

8:20 am: Congress' Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam has been elected unopposed from Maharashtra's Palus Kadegaon Assembly constituency.

#Punjab: Visuals from a counting centre in Shahkot, counting of votes for the Assembly by-poll has begun. pic.twitter.com/gsw3i8Ds8O — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018

