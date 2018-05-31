Home Nation

Congress grabs Ampati seat in Meghalaya, NDPP on course for victory in Nagaland

Miani D Shira, who is the daughter of former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, won from the Ampati seat, defeating her nearest rival by 3,191 votes.

Published: 31st May 2018 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

NDPP leader and three-time Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. (File Photo)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Congress won the Ampati Assembly seat, thereby becoming the single largest party in Meghalaya. In Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is all set to win the lone Lok Sabha seat.

Miani D Shira, who is the daughter of former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, won from the Ampati seat, defeating her nearest rival, Clement G Momin, of the National People’s Party (NPP) by 3,191 votes. Miani polled 14,259 votes as against Momin’s 11,068. One Subhankar Koch, who contested as an Independent, received only 360 votes.

Prior to the by-election, Congress and NPP were tied at 20 seats each in the 60-member Meghalaya House. The NPP heads the state’s coalition government that has BJP and some regional parties as constituents. 

In the Assembly election of February this year, Mukul Sangma had won from Songsak and Ampati seats. Later, he vacated the Ampati seat, necessitating the by-election. Sangma’s wife, Dikkanchi D Shira, is also an MLA. She represents the Mahendraganj seat.

Two Sangma families – one that of Mukul Sangma and another that of former Lok Sabha speaker the late PA Sangma – hold sway in the politics of Meghalaya’s Garo Hills bordering Bangladesh. Following Miani’s victory, each family now has three members in the Assembly. PA Sangma’s youngest son Conrad Sangma is the state’s Chief Minister while the eldest son is the Home Minister. Their sister, Agatha Sangma, is an MLA.

Meanwhile, in Nagaland, NDPP’s Tokheho Yepthomi was leading by over 1.5 lakh votes over his Naga People’s Front (NPF) rival C Apok Jamir, who is the son of former Congress Chief Minister SC Jamir. When reports last came in, Yepthomi received 5,48,749 votes as against Jamir’s 3,92,827. Yepthomi is the consensus candidate of ruling People’s Democratic Alliance where BJP, among others, is a constituent. 

The by-election was necessitated as sitting MP, Neiphiu Rio, had donned the mantle of Chief Minister in March. In the 2014 election, he had contested as an NPF candidate and won by over four lakh votes. However, last year, he resigned from the party and floated the NDPP. The NDPP now heads the state’s coalition government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress NDPP Meghalaya Nagaland Miani D Shira Mukul Sangma Ampati Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon