Congress grabs Ampati seat in Meghalaya, NDPP on course for victory in Nagaland

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Congress won the Ampati Assembly seat, thereby becoming the single largest party in Meghalaya. In Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is all set to win the lone Lok Sabha seat.

Miani D Shira, who is the daughter of former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, won from the Ampati seat, defeating her nearest rival, Clement G Momin, of the National People’s Party (NPP) by 3,191 votes. Miani polled 14,259 votes as against Momin’s 11,068. One Subhankar Koch, who contested as an Independent, received only 360 votes.

Prior to the by-election, Congress and NPP were tied at 20 seats each in the 60-member Meghalaya House. The NPP heads the state’s coalition government that has BJP and some regional parties as constituents.

In the Assembly election of February this year, Mukul Sangma had won from Songsak and Ampati seats. Later, he vacated the Ampati seat, necessitating the by-election. Sangma’s wife, Dikkanchi D Shira, is also an MLA. She represents the Mahendraganj seat.

Two Sangma families – one that of Mukul Sangma and another that of former Lok Sabha speaker the late PA Sangma – hold sway in the politics of Meghalaya’s Garo Hills bordering Bangladesh. Following Miani’s victory, each family now has three members in the Assembly. PA Sangma’s youngest son Conrad Sangma is the state’s Chief Minister while the eldest son is the Home Minister. Their sister, Agatha Sangma, is an MLA.

Meanwhile, in Nagaland, NDPP’s Tokheho Yepthomi was leading by over 1.5 lakh votes over his Naga People’s Front (NPF) rival C Apok Jamir, who is the son of former Congress Chief Minister SC Jamir. When reports last came in, Yepthomi received 5,48,749 votes as against Jamir’s 3,92,827. Yepthomi is the consensus candidate of ruling People’s Democratic Alliance where BJP, among others, is a constituent.

The by-election was necessitated as sitting MP, Neiphiu Rio, had donned the mantle of Chief Minister in March. In the 2014 election, he had contested as an NPF candidate and won by over four lakh votes. However, last year, he resigned from the party and floated the NDPP. The NDPP now heads the state’s coalition government.