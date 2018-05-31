Home Nation

Congress wins Shahkot assembly seat in Punjab

Hardev Singh Ladi got 82,745 votes while Akali Dal's candidate Kohar polled 43,944 votes, he said. Congress wrested the Shahkot bypoll from the opposition party Akali Dal.

Published: 31st May 2018 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

A representational image of a congress flag. (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab's ruling Congress candidate Hardev Singh Ladi today won Shahkot Assembly bypoll, defeating his nearest rival, Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Naib Singh Kohar, by a margin of 38,801 votes, an election office spokesperson said.

Ladi got 82,745 votes while Akali Dal's candidate Kohar polled 43,944 votes, he said. Congress wrested the Shahkot bypoll from the opposition party Akali Dal.

The Assembly seat was considered an Akali borough with the late Ajit Singh Kohar, Naib Singh Khar's father, being elected from there five times.

With this victory, Congress' strength in the 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha will reach 78, a two-third majority in the House.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan polled just 1,900 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Ajit Singh Kohar in February this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hardev Singh Ladi Shahkot Assembly bypoll Punjab Akali Dal Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon