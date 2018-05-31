Home Nation

Farmers agitation, Mandsaur anniversary keep Madhya Pradesh police on toes

If you want fruits, vegetables and milk, then come to us, and also listen to our woes, which remain unaddressed by those in power, even one year after the Mandsaur agitation, say ryots.

Published: 31st May 2018 06:56 AM

Heavy police deployment at Nayagaon on Rajasthan-MP border to prevent Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders from going to Mandsaur. (File photo by EPS | Vikas Ojha)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: If you want fruits, vegetables and milk, then come to us, and also listen to our woes, which remain unaddressed by those in power, even one year after five agitating farmers were killed in firing in Mandsaur district. This is the guiding mantra of the farmers’ agitation starting from June 1 which will cover all 51 districts of Madhya Pradesh, a state which witnessed violence on June 6.

“If anyone needs fruits, vegetables and milk, then s/he will have to travel to nearest village. It will ensure that farmers are not deprived of income, and it will bring the people from cities close to troubled farmers and help them understand woes of agrarians,” said Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh official spokesperson Sunil Gaur.

Gaur said in view of the June 6 violence, an appeal was being made to farmers not take out rallies so that the possibility of anti-social elements sneaking in and turning the peaceful stir violent.

The police, meanwhile, have alerted SPs in all districts to deal sternly with those trying to become violent, particularly in hotspots like Mandsaur, Ratlam, Neemuch, Dhar, Indore and Narsinghpur districts, where resentment is brewing among sugarcane farmers due to their dues worth several crores remaining unpaid by sugar mills.

The other sensitive areas, include districts neighbouring state capital Bhopal such as  Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Harda and Hoshangabad, besides the Sagar district of Bundelkhand region in the state.

