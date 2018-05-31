Home Nation

Four Lok Sabha, 10 assembly seats bypoll counting Updates: RLD's Tabassum Hasan leads by over 3000 votes over BJP in Kairana

The bypoll is a litmus test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a positive outcome is necessary for the saffron party to maintain its majority in the Lok Sabha.

The counting of votes for by-elections to four Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly constituencies has begun.

Tight security arrangements have been made to ensure safe and fair counting.

Lok Sabha Bypoll:

The Lok Sabha seats which went for polls were; Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra; the politically-crucial Kairana Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, and Nagaland parliamentary constituency.

It will be a litmus test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a positive outcome is necessary for the saffron party to maintain its majority in the Lok Sabha.

Assembly Bye-election:

The by-elections were held in Legislative Assemblies of Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Ampati (Meghalaya), Chengannur (Kerala), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia (Jharkhand), Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra).

LIVE UPDATES: 

 

9:15 am: RLD's Tabassum Hasan leading by over 3000 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh in Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll.

9:15 am: JD(U)'s Md Murshid Alam leading by over 3000 votes from Jokihat Assembly constituency in Bihar.

9:10 am: BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya leading from Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra. 

9:05 am: Early trends indicate CPI-M leading from Kerala's Chengannur Assembly seat.

9:00 am: Congress candidate Muniratna leading by 8,680 votes on Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency seat.

8:55 am: Early trends indicate Congress leading on Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency seat

8:50 am: TMC's Dulal Chandra Das is leading by over 10,000 votes from West Bengal's Maheshtala assembly constituency, after second round of counting.

8:35 am: Congress candidate Laddi Sherowalia leading by around 2000 votes in first round of counting for Shahkot assembly-by poll

8:25 am: Samajwadi Party is leading from Noorpur Assembly constituency in early trends.

8:20 am: Congress' Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam has been elected unopposed from Maharashtra's Palus Kadegaon Assembly constituency.

8:15 am 

