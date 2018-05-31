Help us find Nirav, India tells UK

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Early extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya and former IPL honcho Lalit Modi were the key issues raised by India on Wednesday during the third Indo-UK Home Affairs Dialogue. India also sought UK’s assistance in locating diamantaire Nirav Modi and asked London to not allow the British territory to be used for anti-India activities by Kashmiri and Khalistani separatists, government officials said.

“Detailed exchange of views took place between the two sides on Indian fugitives and economic offenders residing in the UK. The Indian delegation impressed upon the UK authorities the need to expedite the process of extradition,” read a statement issued by the Home

Ministry after the two-hour meeting.

While the Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba UK Second Permanent Secretary Patsy Wilkinson headed the UK team. The Indian side conveyed its concerns on the recent activities of certain extremists and radical elements in the UK and Britain was urged to maintain vigil over the activities of such elements and take appropriate action including timely sharing of intelligence, the statement said.

“We have sought the help of the authorities in the UK in extradition of our wanted persons. The process is on and everyone knows because of our proactive action, Mallya had to go to a court in the UK,” an official privy to meeting said, adding that issues related to Mallya, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi were discussed in the meeting.

India also sought the UK’s assistance in extradition of alleged cricket bookie Sanjiv Kapur and legal help in prosecution of 16 other alleged criminals. Accused of defrauding Indian banks of `9,000 crore, Mallya left India on March 2, 2016.