Home Nation

Help us find Nirav, India tells UK

Early extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya and former IPL honcho Lalit Modi were the key issues raised by India on Wednesday during the third Indo-UK Home Affairs Dialogue.

Published: 31st May 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Early extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya and former IPL honcho Lalit Modi were the key issues raised by India on Wednesday during the third Indo-UK Home Affairs Dialogue. India also sought UK’s assistance in locating diamantaire Nirav Modi and asked London to not allow the British territory to be used for anti-India activities by Kashmiri and Khalistani separatists, government officials said.

“Detailed exchange of views took place between the two sides on Indian fugitives and economic offenders residing in the UK. The Indian delegation impressed upon the UK authorities the need to expedite the process of extradition,” read a statement issued by the Home

Ministry after the two-hour meeting.

While the Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba UK Second Permanent Secretary Patsy Wilkinson headed the UK team.  The Indian side conveyed its concerns on the recent activities of certain extremists and radical elements in the UK and Britain was urged to maintain vigil over the activities of such elements and take appropriate action including timely sharing of intelligence, the statement said.

“We have sought the help of the authorities in the UK in extradition of our wanted persons. The process is on and everyone knows because of our proactive action, Mallya had to go to a court in the UK,” an official privy to meeting said, adding that issues related to Mallya, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi were discussed in the meeting.

India also sought the UK’s assistance in extradition of alleged cricket bookie Sanjiv Kapur and legal help in prosecution of 16 other alleged criminals. Accused of defrauding Indian banks of `9,000 crore, Mallya left India on March 2, 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon