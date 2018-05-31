IIM Rohtak Director booked under sexual harassment charges

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Rohtak police have booked Prof Dheeraj Sharma, the director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak, on charges of sexually harassing a former assistant professor of the institute.

As the director is reportedly out of station, a statement released on behalf of IIM-Rohtak maintained that the complainant had been terminated from service and had filed the complaint to defame the director and the institute.

Earlier, two MPs had written to the Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, alleging irregularities in Sharma’s appointment.